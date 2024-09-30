The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lindsay Brewer suits up in racing gear after teasing driving return

The popular driver and model gives fans a little taste of whats to come on Instagram.

Joseph Galizia

Lindsay Brewer shares images from a photo shoot on Instagram.
Lindsay Brewer shares images from a photo shoot on Instagram. / Sam Ramirez

Lindsay Brewer just teased her grand return to the Indy racing circuit. 

The 27-year-old- star, who also works as a professional model, was temporarily dropped by Juncos Hollinger Racing back in July due to contractual obligations. However, she has been enjoying that time off by living her best life, including a trip to Coachella and attending fashion events.

On Sunday, September 29, Brewer released a video on Instagram showing a costume change from a cute black top and jeans combo to her signature racing suit, which has her giant C4 Energy sponsorship sticker all over it. She captions the post by telling fans she'll be back on the track in two weeks.

"Back driving in a couple weeks 🤩 can’t wait"

Fans of Brewer quickly flooded the replies in excitement for her return. 

"She's back baby," shouted one user, who also added fire emojis for the costume change.

Another commenter stated, "Great to hear you got another ride!"

"Lets goooo" quipped a third user. 

Brewer will be looking to improve on the tracks after contesting every race in 2023. If her driving is anything like her fantastic costume change, she is sure to achieve that goal. 

Sept. 29 night/Sept. 30 morning

Joseph Galizia
