Lindsay Brewer stuns in plunging gown during romantic weekend celebration
Lindsay Brewer works hard and plays even harder, so it's only right that the professional driver and model enjoy a weekend to herself.
That's exactly what Brewer, 27, did this past Saturday and Sunday in Colorado. She shared a photo of herself next to a gorgeous brown horse while dazzling her 2.9 million Instagram followers with a popping green gown. Brewer accompanied the post by writing, "Beautiful weekend celebrating love."
The post became flooded with fan compliments, many of whom were as obsessed with the horse as they were with Brewer's attire.
"This dress on you!" gushed one fan, adding symbols to express their admiration further.
Another person cleverly quipped, "Quit horsing around!"
"Curls are gorg," said a third person, who punctuated the statement with the heart emoji eyes.
Brewer has a knack for catching her social media audience's attention. Last week, she smashed an In-N-Out burger while promoting a unique 360-car camera, taking her followers on a cruise of Los Angeles in the process.
Brewer is steadily preparing for her return to the racetrack after serving a temporary suspension She's filled that time off by having the ultimate Brat Girl summer, and will have to endure her racing return without the presence of the horse she spent the weekend with.
Oct. 12
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Who’s that girl?: Livvy Dunne almost unrecognizable in high-fashion glam shots
Ex-marks the spot: Ciara’s bold fit awkwardly Russell Wilson’s old team colors
Heiress hottie: Gracie Hunt strips down for sizzling Chiefs bye week bikini pics
Two-piece showdown: Suni Lee shows off full figure in vacation bikini photos
No. 1 fan: Vanessa Bryant rocks Dodgers selfie posting Kobe’s inspiring motto