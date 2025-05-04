Lions HC Dan Campbell loses battle putting giant beanbag in his small truck
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is used to scheming the perfect plays, but he certainly didn’t draw up the right one for moving his daughter’s giant beanbag out of her college dorm and into his small truck.
Dan has been enjoying his offseason with wife Holly Campbell where they’ve had date dinners where he isn’t wearing a hat, and then dressed in matching all-black fits for an AC/DC concert at Ford Field. They even snuck in some ice cream in the middle of annual NFL meetings.
Over the weekend, his daughter Piper had her dorm move out day from Michigan State University and dad came in to save the day, but it certainly didn’t go as planned as she had a ginormous beanbag that he tried to fit in his truck that Holly earlier revealed during the season was a surprising choice because she wanted him to go bigger. Here’s how the hilarious scene unfolded.
Of course Holly had to make fun of him for how it all unfolded. She wrote, “Well… that escalated quickly 💀💀😂.”
It started like this:
And ended like this:
Here’s how big the beanbag was trying to fit it through the dorm room door:
Too funny. But like some broken plays, in the end it somehow works out. Well done, Dan.
