Lions HC Dan Campbell’s wife Holly posts bikini throwback anniversary photo stunner

Holly Campbell celebrates her 26th year of marriage to Dan with the most epic photo of the two.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell speaks to members of the media at the Detroit Lions practice facility.
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell speaks to members of the media at the Detroit Lions practice facility. / Ryan Garza / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dan Campbell may have not won in the playoffs, but he’s winning in life with his wife Holly Campbell.

When the Detroit Lions shockingly lost at home to the Washington Commanders in the divisional round, a heartbroken Holly posted an inspirational message for Lions fans and her husband, and even tried to cheer him up by sharing a kid’s adorable drawing. She’d certainly need some cheering up, too, as the game ruined her 50th birthday celebration.

Now, over a week removed from the football nightmare that transpired, Holly is focusing on things that matter in life like her 26th wedding anniversary to Dan. She celebrated it by posting a photo of the two love birds now and then. Here’s the now:

Holly Campbell and Dan Campbell
Holly Campbell/Instagram

And here’s the then:

Dan Campbell and Holly Campbell
Holly Campbell/Instagram

What an epic photo of shirtless Dan and bikini Holly.

Holly also posted a love note to Dan: “And they said we’d never last. 26 years of love, laughter, and growth ❤️ Thank the lord for growth!! 😅#ichooseyou #anniversary #bigguyandbabe.”

Dan and Holly met while attending Texas A&M University, where Dan played football and Holly attended school. They have a son, Cody, and a daughter, Piper. Cody is in graduate school after playing football at Trinity University in NCAA Division III while Piper is still in high school and loves to make TikTok dance videos with mom.

Congratulations to coach Dan and his wife Holly on their anniversary.

