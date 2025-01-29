Lions HC Dan Campbell’s wife Holly posts bikini throwback anniversary photo stunner
Dan Campbell may have not won in the playoffs, but he’s winning in life with his wife Holly Campbell.
When the Detroit Lions shockingly lost at home to the Washington Commanders in the divisional round, a heartbroken Holly posted an inspirational message for Lions fans and her husband, and even tried to cheer him up by sharing a kid’s adorable drawing. She’d certainly need some cheering up, too, as the game ruined her 50th birthday celebration.
Now, over a week removed from the football nightmare that transpired, Holly is focusing on things that matter in life like her 26th wedding anniversary to Dan. She celebrated it by posting a photo of the two love birds now and then. Here’s the now:
And here’s the then:
What an epic photo of shirtless Dan and bikini Holly.
Holly also posted a love note to Dan: “And they said we’d never last. 26 years of love, laughter, and growth ❤️ Thank the lord for growth!! 😅#ichooseyou #anniversary #bigguyandbabe.”
Dan and Holly met while attending Texas A&M University, where Dan played football and Holly attended school. They have a son, Cody, and a daughter, Piper. Cody is in graduate school after playing football at Trinity University in NCAA Division III while Piper is still in high school and loves to make TikTok dance videos with mom.
Congratulations to coach Dan and his wife Holly on their anniversary.
