Lions HC Dan Campbell, wife Holly have adorable moment celebrating her big feat
The Detroit Lions season certainly didn’t end how head coach Dan Campbell and his wife Holly Campbell could imagine, but they have something to celebrate in the offseason.
When the No. 1 seed Lions were upset by the Washington Commanders in the divisional round of the playoffs at home, it spoiled Holly’s big 50th birthday celebration at the Ford Field. Holly was heartbroken in a note she shared, and even tried to cheer up Dan with a kid’s adorable painting.
A couple of weeks removed from the football nightmare, the two have more time to hang out together and posted the most adorable photo celebrating Holly hitting 100K followers on Instagram.
How cute are they? Hopefully the couple can enjoy more date nights as well where he doesn’t wear his hat.
Holly has shared a lot of behind-the-scenes moments with her coach husband that have helped her reach 100K like revealing his Starbucks coffee order, and outing him for his surprisingly small truck he drives.
The couple has been married since 2005 and has a son, Cody, who looks just like dad, and daughter Piper.
Congrats to Holly on her big Instagram feat and here’s to the next 100K followers.
