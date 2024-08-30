Livvy Dunne jokes about brutal LSU gymnastics practices in final year
While Livvy Dunne may have graduated from LSU last year, fans are looking forward to seeing what she accomplishes in her fifth and final year on the gymnastics team.
Over the past few weeks, the 21-year-old gymnastics superstar and style-icon influencer has been hard at work training and sharing funny TikTok videos in the process. In her latest clips, she’s totally feeling that pre-season blues. To quote the legendary Allen Iverson, we're talking about practice.
In one video, shared today, Dunne hangs out in what looks like a study center with fellow fifth-year gymnasts Chase Brock and Sierra Ballard, all of whom appear to be worn out following some intense training.
“I’m into, let me chill,” lip syncs Dunne to an audio clip.
“I’m into, let me…leave me alone,” lip syncs Ballard.
“I’m into, let me get the hell out of here,” lip syncs Brock, before hilariously making an escape.
Shortly after posting, Dunne took to her story, appearing red in the face, following a “pre-szn cardio” workout. (In the social media megastar's Instagram Story version, Brock and Ballard pretend to be fully passed out.)
Though the academic part of her college career may be complete, Dunne is going extra hard as she prepares to rep her school on the mat. Earlier this month, she posted a video repeating affirmations as she stepped into pre-season.
On Monday, she posted her last first day of school picture on her Instagram Story, with her golden retriever, Roux, manifesting her future, which includes her “growing up” to be a two-time national champion.
If the dedication shown in these TikToks and Instagram Stories is any indication, the Tigers will be tough to beat.
