Blonde, brunette and braided: Livvy Dunne’s best hairstyles over the years
LSU gymnastics icon Livvy Dunne is no stranger to slaying everything from bars to beam to vault to floor. The NIL icon — and NCAA champ — is so often in the spotlight (and on social media) that she knows she has to switch up her look every once in a while. And lucky for fans, Dunne, 21, never shies away from rocking a new hairdo from the mat to the red carpet.
See Dunne’s best hairstyles over the years below.
Glitz and Glam
Dunne twirled on the 2024 ESPYs red carpet, showing off her cascading blonde locks that tumbled down in soft waves; two face-framing pieces were pulled back into a half-up, half-down look — one of her glamorous go-tos.
A Ponytail Fit for a Champion
Dunne let her ponytail do the talking while the bright yellow ribbons in her hair perfectly complemented her purple leotard — LSU colors!
A Touch of Waves
In July 2024, Dunne pulled her face-framing locks away from her face and into a half-up, half-down style, wearing the rest of her hair long and in loose waves.
Relaxed Updo
Dunne rocked a carefree, swept-back style in February 2024 while admiring herself on a billboard in New York City’s Times Square.
A Gymnastics Go-To
Dunne favors two French braids on the crown of her head — the rest tied back in a ponytail — while competing, here at the 2024 NCAA Championships. She often ties her hair back with a color-coordinated bow.
Straight and Silky
There was not a hair out of place — or even a slight curl — in Dunne’s October 2023 upload, which showcased her stick-straight hair that cascaded all the way down her back. She even showed a hint of her brunette roots.
Curtain Bangs
Dunne was all about the blowout — complete with voluminous curtain bangs — while taking a selfie in September 2022.
Braided Bombshell
The gymnast wore two intricate and tight braids on the top of her head in February 2023, letting the rest of her hair fall loose down her back.
Caramel Hue
Dunne showed off a slightly darker blonde in April 2020, opting for a caramel shade instead of her typical platinum.
Brunette Beauty
Dunne flaunted her natural brunette locks in a Little Mermaid-esque shot from March 2020.
