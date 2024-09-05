The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Blonde, brunette and braided: Livvy Dunne’s best hairstyles over the years

From her natural brunette to her sun-kissed blonde, the gymnast has tried numerous styles over the years — both on and off the mat. 

Michelle McGahan

LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne arrives on the red carpet before the 2024 ESPYS at Dolby Theatre.
LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne arrives on the red carpet before the 2024 ESPYS at Dolby Theatre. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

LSU gymnastics icon Livvy Dunne is no stranger to slaying everything from bars to beam to vault to floor. The NIL icon — and NCAA champ — is so often in the spotlight (and on social media) that she knows she has to switch up her look every once in a while. And lucky for fans, Dunne, 21, never shies away from rocking a new hairdo from the mat to the red carpet.

See Dunne’s best hairstyles over the years below.

Glitz and Glam

Livvy Dunne
LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne arrives on the red carpet before the 2024 ESPYS at Dolby Theatre. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Dunne twirled on the 2024 ESPYs red carpet, showing off her cascading blonde locks that tumbled down in soft waves; two face-framing pieces were pulled back into a half-up, half-down look — one of her glamorous go-tos.

A Ponytail Fit for a Champion

Livvy Dunne
LSU Lady Tigers senior Olivia Dunne performs a floor routine against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Dunne let her ponytail do the talking while the bright yellow ribbons in her hair perfectly complemented her purple leotard — LSU colors!

A Touch of Waves

In July 2024, Dunne pulled her face-framing locks away from her face and into a half-up, half-down style, wearing the rest of her hair long and in loose waves.

Relaxed Updo

Dunne rocked a carefree, swept-back style in February 2024 while admiring herself on a billboard in New York City’s Times Square.

A Gymnastics Go-To

Olivia Dunne
LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne warms up on uneven bars before the start of the 2024 Womens National Gymnastics Championship at Dickies Arena. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Dunne favors two French braids on the crown of her head — the rest tied back in a ponytail — while competing, here at the 2024 NCAA Championships. She often ties her hair back with a color-coordinated bow.

Straight and Silky

There was not a hair out of place — or even a slight curl — in Dunne’s October 2023 upload, which showcased her stick-straight hair that cascaded all the way down her back. She even showed a hint of her brunette roots.

Curtain Bangs

Dunne was all about the blowout — complete with voluminous curtain bangs — while taking a selfie in September 2022.

Braided Bombshell

The gymnast wore two intricate and tight braids on the top of her head in February 2023, letting the rest of her hair fall loose down her back.

Caramel Hue

Dunne showed off a slightly darker blonde in April 2020, opting for a caramel shade instead of her typical platinum.

Brunette Beauty

Dunne flaunted her natural brunette locks in a Little Mermaid-esque shot from March 2020.

