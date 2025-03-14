Livvy Dunne flexing LSU leotard gets photobombed by giddy teammates
Livvy Dunne was back with her teammates this week and back on a road trip while she’s fighting through her knee injury. Her LSU teammates had a little fun with Dunne’s selfie game before departing for Friday’s meet at Auburn University.
The 22-year-old Dunne has been dealing with an avulsion fracture in her left knee that has kept the viral Lady Tigers gymnast out of competition for over a month. She even had to miss her final senior day at PMAC, but still posed for a team photo in her knee brace and crushed her sparkly leotard with her “sistas.”
The team took a private plane to Alabama where Dunne was a surprise cheerleader with some epic photos with the girls.
Before departing, however, she slayed another selfie in her practice leotard.
While doing her selfies, however, she got epically photobombed by a couple teammates in KJ Johnson and Alexis Jeffrey.
It’s unclear if Dunne will compete on Friday. Head coach Jay Clark said, “It’s about pain. It’s about her pain. It’s an unusual thing.”
The defending national champions finish the regular season SEC schedule on Friday vs. Auburn, and then head to the SEC Championships on March 22. Whether or not Dunne competes or not, she’s clearly still having fun with her teammates.
