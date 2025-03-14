The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne flexing LSU leotard gets photobombed by giddy teammates

The Lady Tigers have some fun while Dunne shows off her practice uniform before Friday’s big meet vs. Auburn.

Matt Ryan

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne / IMAGO / Newscom World

Livvy Dunne was back with her teammates this week and back on a road trip while she’s fighting through her knee injury. Her LSU teammates had a little fun with Dunne’s selfie game before departing for Friday’s meet at Auburn University.

The 22-year-old Dunne has been dealing with an avulsion fracture in her left knee that has kept the viral Lady Tigers gymnast out of competition for over a month. She even had to miss her final senior day at PMAC, but still posed for a team photo in her knee brace and crushed her sparkly leotard with her “sistas.”

The team took a private plane to Alabama where Dunne was a surprise cheerleader with some epic photos with the girls.

Alexis Jeffrey, Livvy Dunne, and Alyona Shchennikova
Alexis Jeffrey, Livvy Dunne, and Alyona Shchennikova / Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Before departing, however, she slayed another selfie in her practice leotard.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat

While doing her selfies, however, she got epically photobombed by a couple teammates in KJ Johnson and Alexis Jeffrey.

Livvy Dunne and KJ Johnson
Livvy Dunne and KJ Johnson / Livvy Dunne/Snapchat
Alexis Jeffrey and Livvy Dunne
Alexis Jeffrey and Livvy Dunne / Livvy Dunne/Snapchat
Livvy Dunne and Alexis Jeffrey
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat

It’s unclear if Dunne will compete on Friday. Head coach Jay Clark said, “It’s about pain. It’s about her pain. It’s an unusual thing.”

The defending national champions finish the regular season SEC schedule on Friday vs. Auburn, and then head to the SEC Championships on March 22. Whether or not Dunne competes or not, she’s clearly still having fun with her teammates.

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

