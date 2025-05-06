The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne gives post-LSU gymnastics life update with huge big-city purchase

The viral influencer and former gymnast admits life is “sweet like cinnamon” these days while making a big reveal.

Matt Ryan

Then LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne walks with teammates to a competition area and gestures to fans during Session 2 of the SEC Gymnastics Championship.
Then LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne walks with teammates to a competition area and gestures to fans during Session 2 of the SEC Gymnastics Championship.

Life is pretty sweet for Livvy Dunne these days after gymnastics, and on Monday she revealed just how sweet.

The former LSU gymnast finished her fifth and final year with the team, rocking one more fire leotard on her way out despite a knee injury that sacked most of her season. She went out with her teammates in an “officially retired” dress before jetting off to watch boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes pitch in both California and in Pennsylvania.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy was in Pittsburgh to watch her boyfriend pitch. / Livvy Dunne/Instagram

From there, it was off to Louisville, Kentucky, where the 22-year-old gave the “Riders Up” call for the Kentucky Oaks horse race at Churchill Downs track while crushing in pink alongside her sister Julz Dunne. On Kentucky Derby Day, she turned a lot of heads with her black and white dress showstopper.

After all the fun of the weekend, which included an all-black cocktail dress you didn’t see, Dunne jetted off once again, but this time to the warm beach of Jensen Beach, Florida, where she showed off having a good time in the sand sporting a red bikini.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

In her latest TikTok video, Livvy was on the beach again in a different bathing suit doing a video about how her life is “sweet like cinnamon” because she finished her first semester of grad school at LSU, bought an apartment in New York City, and is house hunting at the beach. Oh, and she is walking to get a piña colada.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/TikTok
Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/TikTok

Oh, how sweet it is, indeed. Livvy Dunne is living it up and life post gymnastics seems to be going just fine.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

