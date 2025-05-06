Livvy Dunne gives post-LSU gymnastics life update with huge big-city purchase
Life is pretty sweet for Livvy Dunne these days after gymnastics, and on Monday she revealed just how sweet.
The former LSU gymnast finished her fifth and final year with the team, rocking one more fire leotard on her way out despite a knee injury that sacked most of her season. She went out with her teammates in an “officially retired” dress before jetting off to watch boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes pitch in both California and in Pennsylvania.
From there, it was off to Louisville, Kentucky, where the 22-year-old gave the “Riders Up” call for the Kentucky Oaks horse race at Churchill Downs track while crushing in pink alongside her sister Julz Dunne. On Kentucky Derby Day, she turned a lot of heads with her black and white dress showstopper.
After all the fun of the weekend, which included an all-black cocktail dress you didn’t see, Dunne jetted off once again, but this time to the warm beach of Jensen Beach, Florida, where she showed off having a good time in the sand sporting a red bikini.
In her latest TikTok video, Livvy was on the beach again in a different bathing suit doing a video about how her life is “sweet like cinnamon” because she finished her first semester of grad school at LSU, bought an apartment in New York City, and is house hunting at the beach. Oh, and she is walking to get a piña colada.
Oh, how sweet it is, indeed. Livvy Dunne is living it up and life post gymnastics seems to be going just fine.
