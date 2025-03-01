Livvy Dunne’s tearjerking moment with teammate before emotional LSU meet
The LSU community suffered a tragedy on Friday with the death of track star Dillon Reidenauer, 18, in a campus car crash, and the Lady Tigers gymnastics squad competed with heavy hearts in the Podium Challenge. While the team dedicated their performance to Reidenauer, Livvy Dunne posted a tearjerking moment before the meet.
LSU Tigers Athletics said in a statement on Thursday: “We are devastated by the tragic passing of Dillon Reidenauer, who was taken from us much too soon,” LSU track and field coach Dennis Shaver said.
Dunne, 22, returned to the squad after not traveling last week to Kentucky while she rehabs a knee injury that has kept her out for almost a month, and LSU shared pictures of her and the squad before the emotional meet, including one of the girls paying their respects to Reidenauer.
Dunne followed up with a tearjerking picture of her own with teammate Alyona Shchennikova.
Dunne also posted a picture of Reidenauer as a tribute.
It’s incredibly tragic but the Lady Tigers rallied behind their fallen Tigers athlete by going out and competing their hardest in a win.
It’s a night, though, when who won and lost, was secondary to the harsh realities that sometimes life can bring. RIP Dillon Reidenauer.
