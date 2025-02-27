Livvy Dunne stuns in ‘massage time’ shoestring top with hearts
Livvy Dunne is recovering from a stress reaction in her kneecap with all kinds of therapy including massage therapy where even then she had to crush a fire fit.
The LSU gymnast and influencer may have missed the last three Lady Tigers’ meets due to the injury, but it hasn’t stopped her from slaying her fire purple and black leotard a couple of weeks ago in the win vs. the No.1 Oklahoma Sooners, and a sick LSU baseball jacket while going to the ballpark with some of her teammates.
Dunne was a crucial part of the team before getting hurt with her epic double backflip move that went viral. She was a surprising no-show in Kentucky and instead was out for dinner with sister Julz Dunne, and even snapped at a troll on her social media.
With all that behind her now, Dunne showed she’s on the road to recovery with massage therapy where she wore a stunning shoestring top with hearts on it in what looked more like a Valentine’s Day look for boyfriend Paul Skenes.
The 22-year-old Dunne looks healthy and happy. The defending champions and No. 2 Lady Tigers have the Podium Challenge against George Washington on Friday, February 28. The meet will take place at the Raising Cane's River Center in Baton Rouge. Will Dunne be back?
