Livvy Dunne shows up for LSU meet despite injury on emotional night
Livvy Dunne and her Lady Tigers teammates showed up to Friday’s big Podium Challenge event with heavy hearts after the tragic death of LSU track star Dillon Reidenauer, 18, in a campus car crash.
Dunne, 22, has missed the last three meets due to a lingering knee injury and definitely has been missing her teammates after not traveling to Kentucky last week with them. She recently attended an LSU baseball game with a few of them while crushing her awesome jacket, and swooned over freshman Kailin Chio’s big accomplishment.
With No. 2 LSU taking on George Washington in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at the Raising Cane’s River Center on Friday night, Dunne returned to her teammates on the emotional night. LSU Gymanstics posted Dunne and the Lady Tigers together before the meet and said, “Competing for Dillion tonight 🖤.”
The team will also be wearing their special “Mardi Gras” leotards that they showed off and Dunne dropped a two-word comment on.
It remains to be seen how Dunne’s knee is, but she just got some massage therapy while wearing a shoestring heart top, and pulled off a crazy gymnastics move showing her shredded arms while at home.
LSU is back home vs. Georgia in a crucial SEC match next Friday, March 7. This Friday, however, was not about Dunne and LSU. It was all about Dillion.
