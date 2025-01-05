LSU star Aleah Finnegan outshines Livvy Dunne with unreal score, birthday minidress
While Livvy Dunne gets most of the headlines for LSU Gymnastics, Aleah Finnegan deserves the spotlight as well.
The senior Finnegan is the star of the Lady Tigers. She also competed for the Philippines in the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris as the first Filipina gymnast in over 60 years to even qualify for the Olympics.
Like Dunne, she also knows how to crush a fit. Her black minidress while back in the Philippines this fall had Olympic gold medalist Sunisa Lee going wild. She also sizzled in her Lady Tigers Media Day glam photos.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne’s sister Julz’s gold LSU cowgirl fit, superfan antics win at first meet
On Friday night, Finnegan made her first all-around appearance of the season and posted a 39.725, which was the highest all-around score by an LSU Gymnast ever on an opening night.
She also had the best individual score on the vault with a crazy 9.95. Take a look.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne has epic LSU pregame leotard dance off with Lady Tigers teammate
While Friday night she was incredible, on Saturday Finnegan was as well, crushing her black birthday minidress for her big 22nd.
The senior Finnegan boasts nearly 100K followers on Instagram herself, and with photos like these it’s time to pay more attention to her just like Dunne.
After all, it was Finnegan who clinched the natty with a nearly perfect 9.95 on the beam. She also won gold in the floor exercise at the 2024 NCAA Championships.
Now, it’s 2025 and Finnegan showed she’s going to crush on and off the mat this season as well.
