Lolo Jones bulks up, shows off extreme body transformation at age 42

The track and bobsled star packs on the muscle and posts stunning photos displaying the difference.

Matt Ryan

Lolo Jones competes in the first round of the women’s 100 meter hurdles during day eight of the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials.
Lolo Jones competes in the first round of the women’s 100 meter hurdles during day eight of the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Lolo Jones is proof that age is just a number.

Jones recently competed in the 100-meter hurdles at the 2024 US Olympic Trials at the age of 41 — the first female 100-meter hurdler to qualify for the Olympic trials in their forties.

Now 42, the two-sport track and bobsled star posted about her “revenge body” on Instagram, packing on 13 pounds of muscle and weighing in at 152 pounds. Here’s how she did it.

Lolo Jones/Instagram
Lolo Jones/Instagram

Here’s a before picture from the front of her “track body”:

Lolo Jones
LoLo Jones’ track body / Lolo Jones/Instagram

Now, compare that to her “bobsled body” with the muscle weight:

Lolo Jones
Lolo Jones with 13 more pounds of muscle on her. / Lolo Jones/Instagram

A side view of before:

Lolo Jones
A side view of track body Jones. / LoLo Jones/Instagram

And a side view of the after:

Lolo Jones
Lolo Jones’ bobsled body from the side / LoLo Jones/Instagram

That 13 pounds makes quite the difference.

Jones garnered 11 All-American honors while in college at LSU in track and field, and was favored in the 2008 Beijing Olympics to win the 100-meter hurdles, but tripped, finishing in seventh place.

Jones also competes as a brakewoman on the U.S. national bobsled team where she won a gold medal in the mixed team event at the 2013 World Championships and in the two-woman bobsled at the 2021 World Championships.

With all Jones has accomplished while still competing at her age and looking the way she does, is truly inspiring.

