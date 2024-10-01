Lolo Jones bulks up, shows off extreme body transformation at age 42
Lolo Jones is proof that age is just a number.
Jones recently competed in the 100-meter hurdles at the 2024 US Olympic Trials at the age of 41 — the first female 100-meter hurdler to qualify for the Olympic trials in their forties.
Now 42, the two-sport track and bobsled star posted about her “revenge body” on Instagram, packing on 13 pounds of muscle and weighing in at 152 pounds. Here’s how she did it.
Here’s a before picture from the front of her “track body”:
Now, compare that to her “bobsled body” with the muscle weight:
A side view of before:
And a side view of the after:
That 13 pounds makes quite the difference.
Jones garnered 11 All-American honors while in college at LSU in track and field, and was favored in the 2008 Beijing Olympics to win the 100-meter hurdles, but tripped, finishing in seventh place.
Jones also competes as a brakewoman on the U.S. national bobsled team where she won a gold medal in the mixed team event at the 2013 World Championships and in the two-woman bobsled at the 2021 World Championships.
With all Jones has accomplished while still competing at her age and looking the way she does, is truly inspiring.
