Gabby Thomas reveals offseason cheat calorie bomb in hilarious way
Gabby Thomas is in full offseason mode.
While the 27-year-old Olympic gold medalist let her hair down in New York before Athlos NYC, she was in full party mode after the race. Thomas finished a close second in the 200m to Olympic bronze medalist Brittany Brown to close out an incredible track season.
Upon returning home to Austin, Texas, to her boyfriend Spencer McManes and dog Rico Thee Pug, Thomas was super excited for Day 1 of her offseason. She posted a hilarious video set to Latto and Christina Aguilera’s “Did Somebody Say HipOpera” while Thomas sang along on her way to grab a “sweet treat.”
She ended up getting three treats with her name on them in the form of different drinks at SunLife Organics.
We can’t confirm if Thomas finished all three by herself, but there’s one less in this picture.
The question is what are they? The chocolate swirl one (which there are two) appears to be their Holy Cow!, which is “Banana, Blueberry, Chocolate Noble Protein, Peanut Butter, Cacao Powder, Cacao Nibs, Goat Mineral Whey, Spirulina, Cinnamon, Honey, Whole Milk. Topped with Coconut Whip & Chocolate Drizzle.” Yum!
While they do have a “G.O.A.T.” flavor which would be appropriate for a three-time Olympic gold medalist, the green one could be their famed Billion Dollar Smoothie of “Young Thai coconut meat, spinach, raw cashew butter, colostrum, chlorophyll, aloe vera, collagen, green superfoods blend, silica, grass-fed whey protein isolate, spirulina, MCT oil, mushroom blend (chaga, reishi, cordyceps, shiitake, maitake, turkey tail, agaricus, meshima, tremella and lion’s mane), tocos (rice bran solubles), hemp milk.”
If she went healthier, the other green-looking option would be the Alchemist, which is “Kale, cucumber, spinach, mint, fennel, mango, ginger, lemon, aloe vera.”
No matter what they are Thomas is in elite shape and those extra calories won’t have an effect on her body in the least bit. If she wants to burn them off, though, she can always do more pickleball in the offseason.
