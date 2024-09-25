Warriors' Kevon Looney's dramatic new sculpted physique: oh, new hairdo, too
There’s lots of big changes going on for the Golden State Warriors these days.
Klay Thompson has moved on, Jonathan Kuminga is unrecognizable with his new hair, and now Kevon Looney followed suit with a dramatically slimmed-down look and new harido.
The 28-year-old Looney is listed at 6-feet, 9 inches, 222 pounds but played at 260 pounds last season. He looks like he’s definitely lost a bunch of weight, and even got a new ponytail going on.
NBC Sports Bay Area confirmed a 15-pound weight loss for the man the team and fans call Loon.
“I feel lighter, I feel a lot lighter,” Looney says. “I feel lighter on my feet, I feel like I can move better. I can move the way I want to for longer and I feel like I got a little more stamina. I’ll still be in the post and I got to defend those big bodies, so maintain that strength and improve weaknesses that I wanted.
He certainly looks leaner and much quicker in this video:
Here’s a picture from last season of the 3-time NBA champion at the heavier weight.
Looney even wants to start shooting from the perimeter. Well, Steph Curry is looking for a new Splash Brother with Thompson gone.
The former UCLA star is one of the best rebounders in the game and was the Warriors’ iron man, playing in 290 consecutive games until last season when the streak ended. With his new build, Looney looks like he can go all 82 games (and then possibly the playoffs) again for Golden State.
