LSU commit Bryce Underwood shares iced-out pic after Michigan football NIL report
Five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood has garnered the attention of several top college football programs, and now the LSU Tigers commit is back in the headlines.
This week, it was reported that the Michigan football program is poised to offer Underwood a blockbuster $10.5 million NIL deal to join the Wolverines.
After the news surfaced, Underwood seemingly responded with a post on social media.
MORE: Latest update on 5-star Bryce Underwood not good news for Michigan football
Underwood shared a photo decked out in a LSU football uniform from his official visit, complete with an iced out No. 2 chain.
Fans on social media were going crazy after the photo, with comments coming in like "Not all money is good money."
MORE: Livvy Dunne has makeup fail thanks to LSU gymnastics teammate
LSU has also been a big player in the NIL era, landing top recruiting classes in women's basketball and baseball along with the No. 3 recruiting class in football and No. 4-ranked class in men's basketball.
Everyone is ballin' at LSU.
Underwood,, who was born in Belleville, Michigan, burst onto the scene at Belleville High School. The 6-foot-4 passer earned MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year and continued racking up awards as the MaxPreps Player of the Year in the State of Michigan throughout his career.
In his final year before heading off to college, Underwood has thrown for 2,095 yards, 29 touchdowns, and just three interceptions in 10 games. He has added 489 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
