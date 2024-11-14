Livvy Dunne has makeup fail thanks to LSU gymnastics teammate
It’s hard for Livvy Dunne ever to have a “bad” day with her looks.
We’ve seen her go full glam for her LSU gymnastics team photos, light the set up ESPN’s College GameDay on fire with her denim miniskirt and cowboy boots fit, melt the internet in a flirtatious pose with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit legend Brooks Nader, and go makeup-free with all her freckles showing in a sun-filled bikini day.
The 22-year-old Dunne also loves to have fun making hilarious videos like when she mocked her Pittsburgh Pirates boyfriend Paul Skenes’ gymnastics routines.
In the latest video that the fifth-year senior Dunne posted to Instagram, she’s on the bus having fun with her Lady Tigers teammates in a hilarious clip where Aleah Finnegan is trying to do Dunne’s eye makeup while the bus is bumping through the road and this is the end result:
Dunne is allowed a day to mess up on her looks — she can’t always be a perfect 10. In all seriousness, it was a parody and surely she cleaned it up to get back to her fabulous self.
She’s also working hard training without the glam to help her fellow Lady Tigers defend the school’s first ever gymnastics national championship.
It looks like they are a very tight knit group as this makeup fail clip proves.
