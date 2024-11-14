The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne has makeup fail thanks to LSU gymnastics teammate

The viral LSU gymnast and influencer’s makeup is a mess in a bus clip with her fellow Lady Tigers.

Matt Ryan

LSU Lady Tigers senior Livvy Dunne receives a tiara after performing a floor routine against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
LSU Lady Tigers senior Livvy Dunne receives a tiara after performing a floor routine against the Arkansas Razorbacks. / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

It’s hard for Livvy Dunne ever to have a “bad” day with her looks.

We’ve seen her go full glam for her LSU gymnastics team photos, light the set up ESPN’s College GameDay on fire with her denim miniskirt and cowboy boots fit, melt the internet in a flirtatious pose with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit legend Brooks Nader, and go makeup-free with all her freckles showing in a sun-filled bikini day.

The 22-year-old Dunne also loves to have fun making hilarious videos like when she mocked her Pittsburgh Pirates boyfriend Paul Skenes’ gymnastics routines.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne’s pregame fit no one saw before ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’

In the latest video that the fifth-year senior Dunne posted to Instagram, she’s on the bus having fun with her Lady Tigers teammates in a hilarious clip where Aleah Finnegan is trying to do Dunne’s eye makeup while the bus is bumping through the road and this is the end result:

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

RELATED: LSU women's basketball commit Bella Hines signs historic NIL deal

Dunne is allowed a day to mess up on her looks — she can’t always be a perfect 10. In all seriousness, it was a parody and surely she cleaned it up to get back to her fabulous self.

She’s also working hard training without the glam to help her fellow Lady Tigers defend the school’s first ever gymnastics national championship.

It looks like they are a very tight knit group as this makeup fail clip proves.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Fabulous life: Vanessa Bryant’s $10 million California mansion exudes luxury

Adorable duo: Ciara, son dance GloRilla song for Russell Wilson’s Steelers win

Speaking of…: Ciara’s white-hot fit has Vanessa Bryant dropping fire emojis

First on fire: ESPN’s Molly Qerim ‘locked in’ leather miniskirt for glaring glam look

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/Fashion