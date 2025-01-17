The Athlete Lifestyle logo

LSU gymnastics national championship ring giveaway celebrates SEC opener

The No. 2 LSU gymnastics team is celebrating its SEC opener against No. 7 Florida with some championship swag for the fans.

Josh Sanchez

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne and LSU Tigers gymnast Chase Brock kiss the trophy after the LSU Tigers gymnastics team wins the national championship.
LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne and LSU Tigers gymnast Chase Brock kiss the trophy after the LSU Tigers gymnastics team wins the national championship. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

LSU gymnastics fans are packing up the PMAC on Friday night for the No. 2 Tigers' SEC opener against the No. 7 Florida Gators.

Because it is a high-profile meet and a conference showdown, LSU is pulling out all of the stops.

The Tigers will be channeling their inner superhero with their iconic "Wonder Woman" leotards from GK Elite, but they will also have a special gift for the fans.

MORE: LSU gymnastics flexes 'Wonder Woman' leotards for SEC Opener at PMAC

LSU will be giving away replica national championship rings to the first 1,000 fans who pull up to the PMAC for the meet.

LSU gymnastics national championship rings
LSU gymnastics/Instagram

The ring features an image of the national championship trophy with "LSU" in front of it. On the sides, the Tigers logo and athletes' names are prominently featured.

MORE: Livvy Dunne, LSU gymnastics flex iced out national championship rings

Earlier this year, LSU gave away mini replica championship banners for the first 1,000 fans at their first home meet against Iowa State.

Livvy Dunne, LSU gymnastics
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Last season, the Tigers finished off an incredible season with Aleah Finnegan lifting LSU to its first-ever NCAA Championship in gymnastics. Finnegan clinched the title with a nearly perfect 9.95 on the beam. LSU's final rotation earned a score of 49.7625, the highest mark in program history and an NCAA Championship record.

Now, they are looking for a repeat and hope to keep the momentum rolling against the Gators on Friday night.

