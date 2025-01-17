LSU gymnastics national championship ring giveaway celebrates SEC opener
LSU gymnastics fans are packing up the PMAC on Friday night for the No. 2 Tigers' SEC opener against the No. 7 Florida Gators.
Because it is a high-profile meet and a conference showdown, LSU is pulling out all of the stops.
The Tigers will be channeling their inner superhero with their iconic "Wonder Woman" leotards from GK Elite, but they will also have a special gift for the fans.
MORE: LSU gymnastics flexes 'Wonder Woman' leotards for SEC Opener at PMAC
LSU will be giving away replica national championship rings to the first 1,000 fans who pull up to the PMAC for the meet.
The ring features an image of the national championship trophy with "LSU" in front of it. On the sides, the Tigers logo and athletes' names are prominently featured.
MORE: Livvy Dunne, LSU gymnastics flex iced out national championship rings
Earlier this year, LSU gave away mini replica championship banners for the first 1,000 fans at their first home meet against Iowa State.
Last season, the Tigers finished off an incredible season with Aleah Finnegan lifting LSU to its first-ever NCAA Championship in gymnastics. Finnegan clinched the title with a nearly perfect 9.95 on the beam. LSU's final rotation earned a score of 49.7625, the highest mark in program history and an NCAA Championship record.
Now, they are looking for a repeat and hope to keep the momentum rolling against the Gators on Friday night.
