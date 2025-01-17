LSU gymnastics flexes 'Wonder Woman' leotards for SEC Opener at PMAC
The LSU gymnastics team is back in action on Friday night with a top-10 showdown against the No. 7 Florida Gators at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge.
It is the No. 2 Tigers' SEC home opener, and they're looking to make a statement.
Not only will LSU hope to make a statement on the mats after a stellar performance in last week's Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad, they will be making a statement with their style.
Before the meet, the Tigers shared a detailed look at their "Wonder Woman" leotards from GK Elite that they will be rocking under the lights at the PMAC.
The leos were modeled by LSU standout Konnor McClain.
"Stepping out in our supersuit," the official LSU gymnastics account wrote on Instagram.
For last week's quad meet, the Tigers wore their fan-favorite "Velvet Dior" leotards.
Now that's a look.
LSU was led by freshman Kailin Chio and Aleah Finnegan in the quad and finished with a score of 197.650. The Tigers are still waiting for the return of Haleigh Bryant, who has been out of action since suffering an injury in the season opener.
Florida, meanwhile, faced off against Michigan State, Nebraska, and Northern Illinois last weekend and finished with a score of 196.675.
LSU gymnastics will host the Gators on Friday, January 17, at the PMAC beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET. The meet will air live on ESPN2, with streaming available on ESPN+ or WatchESPN for those who have a cable subscription.
