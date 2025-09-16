The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Luka Doncic details culture 'shock' upon arriving to Los Angeles

You can take the man out of Texas, but you can't take the Texas out of the man.

Alex Gonzalez

Apr 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Target Center.
Apr 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
In the trade heard round the world this past February, Slovenian point guard Luka Doncic was sent to the Los Angeles Lakers after 6.5 remarkable seasons with the Dallas Mavericks. This news came as a giant shock to Mavs fans, as Doncic’s name had become synonymous with the team — and the city itself.

Aug 2, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers Luka Doncic (77) is interviewed by ESPN LA radio following a press conference announcing the signing of a 3-year, $165 million contract extension at UCLA Health Training Center. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Equally as shocked, if not more, was Doncic. In an interview with Wall Street Journal that he experienced a whirlwind of feelings upon his arrival to the West Coast.

“I didn’t know how to react, how to act, what to say,” Doncic says. “It was a lot of shock. I felt Dallas was my home. I had many friends there. The fans always supported me. I didn’t want to upset Dallas fans. And I didn’t want to upset Laker fans.”⁠

Since arriving to the Lakers, Doncic hasn’t missed a beat. During his first half-season, he scored an average of 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game. 

Still, he’s not sure if he’ll ever fully adjust to being a full-time Californian.

“I think it will always be strange,” Doncic said. “I don’t know if someday I will have closure or not. For sure, it will always be weird.”

But at the time, he said he’s enjoying “a fresh start.”

Apr 22, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) warms up before a game two of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

