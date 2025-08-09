The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Luka Doncic's fiancée Anamaria posts rare selfies for Slovenia game fit

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar's soon-to-be wife shared some photos of herself for the first time in awhile.

Matthew Graham

IMAGO/Zuma Press Wire
In this story:

Skinny Luka Doncic has been stealing all of the headlines this summer for his household.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar has radically transformed his body, and the 26-year-old five-time, All-NBA First Team selection has put some roots down in LA after signing a three-year, $165 million extension (which is really only a two-year deal with a player option for the final season).

RELATED: Who is Lakers superstar Luka Doncic's fiancée Anamaria Goltes?

Anamaria Goltes, NBA WAGs, Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic
Anamaria Goltes/Instagram

His fiancée and soon-to-be wife Anamaria Goltes, posts often on social media, mostly about enjoying the offseason back in their native country, Slovenia, and giving glimpses of their 1-year-old daughter Gabriela, who will turn two in December.

For the first time in awhile, Goltes, the part-time model and influencer, posted some rare selfies on her Instagram Stories.

RELATED: Luka Doncic's fiancée Anamaria and 1-year-old daughter show off their Lakers fit

Anamaria Goltes
Anamaria Goltes/Instagram

Goltes kept it simple, but still looked fantastic, captioning one of them, "Yesterday[']s fit."

Anamaria Goltes
Anamaria Goltes/Instagram

Goltes also posted a photo from the game in Ljubljana, Slovenia, so presumably this was what she rocked to support her famous fiancé in a warm-up game for EuroBasket, losing to fellow NBA player Franz Wagner and Germany 103-89.

Luka is fiercely protective of his private life, so it's always nice to get a glimpse of Goltes to see what's happening with life for the Doncices away from the court.

Anamaria Goltes
Anamaria Goltes/Instagram

Lakers fans are hoping one, Doncic remains healthy with his new and improved physique throughout EuroBasket, and two, the five-time All-Star and former scoring champion can navigate through a loaded Western Conference to win another NBA Championship.

Goltes and Gabriela would certainly be there to celebrate if that dream ever came true.

Anamaria Goltes, NBA WAGs, Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic
Anamaria Goltes/Instagram

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

