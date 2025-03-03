Meredith Gaudreau praises the NHL community for helping her grieve husband Johnny Gaudreau's death
The tragic passing of NHL star Johnny Gaudreau continues to shake the hockey community, but no one is grieving harder than his wife Meredith.
Johnny and his brother Matthew were killed by a drunk driver while biking on the evening of August 29, 2024. Along with Meredith, Johnny is survived by his two children: daughter Noa, 2, and son Johnny Jr., 1. Meredith revealed at Johnny and Matthew's funeral that she was pregnant with their third child.
Seven months later, Meredith opened up about how she is dealing with the loss while attending the March 1 NHL game between the Detroit Red Wings and Johnny's former team, the Columbus Blue Jackets. She gratefully applauded the NHL community for helping her power through.
“These moments help me,” Meredith told ESPN per US Weekly during the game's intermission. “Everyone makes it really special, makes it enjoyable. And seeing the whole NHL, everything, a special moment for John is so nice to see. And it’s really nice to be a part of and have our whole family be a part of it.”
Meredith later stated that Johnny's impact on the game still "amazes her" to this day, especially seeing how many continue to honor his legacy.
“It catches me off guard, but I’m like … I get it though. He was so special. And even I was with some of the Detroit wives today and they all were wearing his pin," she stated.
RELATED: Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith shows Team USA love before 4 Nations Final
The Blue Jackets paid special tribute to Johnny by singing to his son at the team's February 22 game against the Blackhawks. The team, along with the fans in attendance, serenaded Johnny Jr. with Happy Birthday as he had just turned one.
The NHL community's love for Johnny Gaudreau remains unmatched.
Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
No way: Molly Qerim shares throwback photo with famous ex-husband, new ‘FT’ analyst
Smokin’: Livvy Dunne has 2-word cheer for LSU gymnastics Mardi Gras leotards
Ahhh: Lions HC Dan Campbell’s wife captures adorable moment after NFL combine trip
Sizzling sis: Carson Beck’s Georgia cheerleader sister Kylie slays dance in crop top
QB-won: Josh Allen shares rare emoji emotion for Hailee Steinfeld’s huge honor