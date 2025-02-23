Johnny Gaudreau's son, wife Meredith serenaded by entire crowd on baby's birthday
It was an emotional moment on Saturday night as the Columbus Blue Jackets hosted the Chicago Blackhawks at Nationwide Arena. Late NHL star Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith was in attendance with their baby son, Johnny Gaudreau Jr., to celebrate his first birthday.
Blue Jackets fans and everyone in attendance for the game came through with an incredible gesture as Meredith and Johnny Jr. were shown on the jumbotron.
The entire crowd came together to serenade Johnny Jr. by singing "Happy Birthday."
Johnny Jr. adorably clapped as the crowd sang, while Meredith was smiling before being overcome with emotion.
What an incredible moment.
Baby Johnny was just seven months old when Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew Gaudreau were killed after being struck by a drunk driver while riding their bikes in New Jersey on August 29, 2024. The tragic event occurred one day before their sister, Katie Gaudreau's wedding.
Johnny Gaudreau, who was honored by Team USA with a jersey in the locker room during the 4 Nations Face-Off, spent two seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets.
A few days prior, at the 4 Nations championship game between Team USA and Team Canada, the crowd at TD Garden began filling the arena with chants of "Johnny Hockey!"
Meredith reposted the video on X with the comment, "So emotional hearing this all around me. Kept thinking how I can’t wait to show these videos to our kids one day."
Absolutely beautiful.
