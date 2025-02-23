The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Johnny Gaudreau's son, wife Meredith serenaded by entire crowd on baby's birthday

Columbus Blue Jackets fans serenaded Johnny Gaudreau's son with "Happy Birthday" on his one-year bday as the late NHL star's wife Meredith emotionally watched on.

Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith walks out onto the ice with her children for a memorial for Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau.
Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith walks out onto the ice with her children for a memorial for Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau. / Samantha Madar/USA Today Network via Imagn Images
It was an emotional moment on Saturday night as the Columbus Blue Jackets hosted the Chicago Blackhawks at Nationwide Arena. Late NHL star Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith was in attendance with their baby son, Johnny Gaudreau Jr., to celebrate his first birthday.

Blue Jackets fans and everyone in attendance for the game came through with an incredible gesture as Meredith and Johnny Jr. were shown on the jumbotron.

The entire crowd came together to serenade Johnny Jr. by singing "Happy Birthday."

Johnny Jr. adorably clapped as the crowd sang, while Meredith was smiling before being overcome with emotion.

What an incredible moment.

Baby Johnny was just seven months old when Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew Gaudreau were killed after being struck by a drunk driver while riding their bikes in New Jersey on August 29, 2024. The tragic event occurred one day before their sister, Katie Gaudreau's wedding.

Johnny Gaudreau, who was honored by Team USA with a jersey in the locker room during the 4 Nations Face-Off, spent two seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Meredith Gaudreau and husband Matthew Gaudreau
Meredith Gaudreau / Instagram

A few days prior, at the 4 Nations championship game between Team USA and Team Canada, the crowd at TD Garden began filling the arena with chants of "Johnny Hockey!"

Meredith reposted the video on X with the comment, "So emotional hearing this all around me. Kept thinking how I can’t wait to show these videos to our kids one day."

Absolutely beautiful.

JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

