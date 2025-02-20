Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith shows Team USA love before 4 Nations Final
It's going to be an emotional night at the TD Garden in Boston on Thursday night. Team USA will be facing off against arch-rival Team Canada in the final of the 4 Nations Face-Off, which has taken the sports world by storm.
One special guest will be in attendance for the championship game, Meredith Gaudreau, late NHL star Johnny Gaudreau, who was killed along with his brother Matthew after being struck by a drunk driver while cycling in August 2024.
Meredith previously reacted to Team USA's tribute to Matthew and now she's shipping up to Boston for the big game.
Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith's emotional reaction to USA 4 Nations Final tribute
She shared a series of photos representing the United States and hyping up the squad with a simple "Let's Goooo!" with a picture of a man wearing a Gaudreau No. 13 jersey.
Sidney Crosby's sister Taylor sends touching video to Team Canada star at 4 Nations
Hopefully Team USA will be able to pull out the big win in Gaudreau's honor.
Charlie McAvoy's wife Kiley swoons over custom jacket ahead of 4 Nations Final
The United States and Canada hosted the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off which also included Finland and Sweden. The tournament began with a round-robin format, followed by a one-game final between the top two teams.
Games were played at the TD Garden in Boston and the Bell Centre in Montreal.
The 4 Nations Face-Off officially kicked off on Wednesday, February 12, and runs through Thursday, February 20, when the host nations, Canada and the United States, go head-to-head at the TD Garden. Team USA won the first meeting between the two nations, 3-1.
