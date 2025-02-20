The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith shows Team USA love before 4 Nations Final

Ahead of the 4 Nations Face-Off Final between Team USA and Team Canada, Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith hyped up the Americans for the the big game.

Columbus Blue Jackets center Sean Monahan holds Johnny Gaudreau’s child alongside Meredith Gaudreau and family.
Columbus Blue Jackets center Sean Monahan holds Johnny Gaudreau’s child alongside Meredith Gaudreau and family. / Samantha Madar/USA Today Network via Imagn Images

It's going to be an emotional night at the TD Garden in Boston on Thursday night. Team USA will be facing off against arch-rival Team Canada in the final of the 4 Nations Face-Off, which has taken the sports world by storm.

One special guest will be in attendance for the championship game, Meredith Gaudreau, late NHL star Johnny Gaudreau, who was killed along with his brother Matthew after being struck by a drunk driver while cycling in August 2024.

Meredith previously reacted to Team USA's tribute to Matthew and now she's shipping up to Boston for the big game.

She shared a series of photos representing the United States and hyping up the squad with a simple "Let's Goooo!" with a picture of a man wearing a Gaudreau No. 13 jersey.

NHL WAG Meredith Gaudreau, wife of late Columbus Blue Jackets star Matthew Geaudreau
Meredith Gaudreau / Instagram

NHL WAG Meredith Gaudreau, wife of late Columbus Blue Jackets star Matthew Geaudreau
Meredith Geadreau / Instagram

Hopefully Team USA will be able to pull out the big win in Gaudreau's honor.

The United States and Canada hosted the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off which also included Finland and Sweden. The tournament began with a round-robin format, followed by a one-game final between the top two teams.

Meredith Gaudreau and husband Matthew Gaudreau
Meredith Gaudreau / Instagram

Games were played at the TD Garden in Boston and the Bell Centre in Montreal.

The 4 Nations Face-Off officially kicked off on Wednesday, February 12, and runs through Thursday, February 20, when the host nations, Canada and the United States, go head-to-head at the TD Garden. Team USA won the first meeting between the two nations, 3-1.

