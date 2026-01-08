Carson Beck’s ex Hanna Cavinder refuses to give Miami love for CFP game vs. Ole Miss

Carson Beck is leading the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff semifinal in the Fiesta Bowl on Thursday night vs. the Ole Miss Rebels. It doesn’t look like his ex-girlfriend and former Hurricanes star basketball player Hanna Cavinder or her sister Haley care too much about.

Last football season Hanna was seen representing Beck when he was with the Georgia Bulldogs where she’d rock custom Beck Bulldogs gear, and then take smitten photos with him at games like the one below.

Carson Beck and Hanna Cavinder | Hanna Cavinder/Instagram

He’d then transfer in the offseason — and get a huge amount of money to do so — to Miami where he was living with Hanna. They posted doing “The U” hand signal together to celebrate the move.

Hanna Cavinder/TikTok

From that point, things took a turn for the ugly in their relationship and they’d break up in the spring of 2025. Hanna even did a TikTok cheating diss of Beck.

While Beck would go dark on social media afterward, he’d eventually resurface and even address his breakup for the first time.

The influencer Hanna and her sister Haley certainly never went dark, but the pro-Hurricanes couple wouldn’t post anything supporting the ‘Canes as usual.

It’s a far cry from when they played bsketball there and we saw Haley’s now fiancée and Dallas Cowboys star Jake Ferguson even hanging with Beck.

Jake Ferguson, Haley Cavinder, Hanna Cavinder, Carson Beck | Cavinder twins/Instagram

Haley’s posts on CFP Fiesta Bowl game day are telling

On game day Thursday, instead Hanna got her workout selfie on:

Hanna Cavinder | Hanna Cavinder/Snapchat

And hit the pool to work on the tan:

Hanna Cavinder/Snapchat

Her sister Haley, meanwhile, hit the beach with Ferguson:

Haley Cavinder/Snapchat

And also got her workout on with Ferguson joining as they are six months out from their wedding:

Haley Cavinder/Snapchat

If Miami makes the CFP National Championship, which is taking place in the Cavinders’ backyard at the Miami Dolphins’ stadium, will they come out publicly and root for Miami then?

