Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella says she doesn't 'solely live in fear' after cancer diagnosis
Isabella Strahan does not let fear weigh her down – even in the toughest of circumstances.
The 20-year-old daughter of retired NFL legend Michael Strahan was diagnosed with brain cancer in the fall of 2023. However, Isabella fought back — enduring three surgeries and four rounds of chemotherapy. She announced in July 2024 that she was officially cancer-free, allowing her to resume her studies at the University of Southern California where she's earning a degree in Communications.
During a recent interview with People, Isabella opened up about her difficult journey, stating that while she was afraid, she chose not to live entirely in fear.
"Obviously you can't predict what can happen, and that is a little scary," she told the outlet in an interview published on January 22. "But I don't think you can solely live in fear. I think I should live every day. Take every opportunity.”
Isabella detailed her cancer battle to her fans on social media, where she boasts an impressive 101K on Instagram and another 70K on TikTok.
“I see the impact that can come from sharing my experience," she continued. "My diagnosis, it's a part of me, but it doesn't define me. I want to be a voice."
In the same interview, Isabella's Hall of Fame father also spoke to the magazine, recalling the early signs of his daughter's health issues.
“She wasn’t eating much,” Michael stated. “She was thin and tired and bald and all the things you hate to see your kid go through/ One of the things she said, probably the hardest thing I had to hear was, 'Dad I’ll do whatever. I want to live.’”
RELATED: Michael Strahan's twin daughters celebrate 20th birthday, 1 year after Isabella's brain surgery
Fortunately, Isabella remained resilient, something Michael had the utmost faith in because he knew his daughter was a fighter.
“Her doctors feel very confident, she’s going to be fine," he concluded. "That’s what we’re going to hold on to, but you’re nervous every time. That will never go away but as long as the results come back positive, then we’ll live to fight another day.”
While Isabella's health journey continues, her spirit remains intact. In November 2024, she proudly wore USC's colors to show her excitement at finally being able to return to school.
