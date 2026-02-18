Mikaela Shiffrin Pens Emotional Note With Profanity After Winning Third Gold Medal

Mikaela Shiffrin did it at the Milano Cortina Games and won her third Olympic gold medal. The most decorated skier in history was emotional afterward with her post after ending her medal drought at the Winter Olympics.

The 30-year-old Shiffrin finally broke through after not medaling in eight years at the Winter Games by winning in the Women’s Slalom.

Mikaela Shiffrin is the OLYMPIC CHAMPION and taking home GOLD in women’s slalom! 🥇 pic.twitter.com/O69KyyY2fo — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) February 18, 2026

The third gold medal seals her legacy after she came into Italy as the winningest skier off all time with 108 World Cup victories, and the gold medals in the 2014 Sochi Games in the Slalom, followed by another gold in the 2018 PyeongChang Games in the Giant Slalom.

You could see how excited she was for the record third one, though.

Mikaela Shiffrin of the USA celebrates her gold medal victory. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Shiffrin’s emotional note after gold

After the big gold, Shiffrin took to social media with an emotional post that included profanity:

“I won! I got there, in the face of fear and adrenaline and the potential for criticism and backlash from people who know nothing and don’t even try to understand. I won. I stood in the start gate and looked out at the mountain and the course ahead and my heartbeat nearly fell out of my butt, but when the countdown started, I pushed—to chase, to earn, to dare, to dream, to believe. I won. I questioned everything I’ve learned in life multiple times this week, questioned my grit, my toughness, my tenacity, and whether I should be doing this at all, then left those questions behind and stepped into the arena anyway. I won. I learned and grew with my team; we communicated and stood strong for each other, and knowing what we would expose ourselves to and what demands lay ahead, they still chose to show up with me every day. I won. I looked around at my peers and competitors, felt a brief moment of resentment at how damn good everyone is, wished it could be easier, and then felt immense appreciation—thank you for pushing me, for being kind, understanding, fierce, and strong, for leading the way or following right behind so that together we can break barriers and raise the level of our sport. I won. I f***ing won. This, right here, is the lottery—and I won.”

What a moment for Shiffrin. She’s right, she f***ing won and deserves to celebrate.

Shiffrin (middle) celebrates her gold medals. | MAGO / Italy Photo Press

