Mikayla Demaiter’s low-cut top and bikini bottom pics will leave you ‘Thunderstruck’ (PHOTOS)
Mikayla Demaiter does it again. The former Canadian hockey goalie turned social media starlet drops some stunning new photos on Instagram.
The 24-year-old recently shared a series of photos rocking a bikini and knee-high leather boots to show off how she is spending Labor Day Weekend to her 3.2 million followers.
RELATED: Danica Patrick shows off skimpy outfits, potential new boyfriend (PHOTOS)
Now, Demaiter posted another set of jaw-dropping images of her in a low-cut, tight top, with bikini bottoms and goalie pads on. To top it off, the photos are set to the background music of AC/DC’s 1991 hit song “Thunderstruck.”
The caption reads: “If you didn’t like hockey before you definitely do now”.
If it’s not hot enough for you right now as summer officially winds down, these Demaiter photos will certainly get you hot and bothered. Just make sure you scroll all the way through.
Demaiter was once a goaltender for the Bluewater Hawks in Canada's Provincial Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Junior League.
It looks like her career outside of hockey as an influencer is going just fine.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
WAG Wowza: Texas HC’s wife rocks stunning fit for Longhorns opener (PHOTOS)
NBA power couple: Steph posts adorable photos ‘enjoying life’ with wife Ayesha
Girl next door charm: Livvy Dunne comically refuels at iconic southern pit stop
Sweetness x2: Tara Davis-Woodhall’s touching moment after husband Hunter’s race
Homecoming queen: Ex-UConn star Nika Muhl rocks stunning WNBA fit in return