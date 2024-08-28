Naomi Osaka explains reason for emotional interview at US Open (VIDEO)
Naomi Osaka made a triumphant return to the courts at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on Tuesday afternoon.
Osaka defeated Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in straight sets, securing her first top-10 victory in over four years.
It was also Osaka's first win in New York since the birth of her daughter, Shai, in July 2023. The two-time U.S. Open champion also took a hiatus from tennis in 2021 for her mental.
PHOTOS: Naomi Osaka's adorable Nike tennis kit puts ribbon on US Open win
Now that she is back, Osaka let it all on the court and had an emotional reaction and interview after her victory in the first round.
"I was trying not to cry when I walked out. Last year I watched Coco play and I so badly wanted to step on these courts again," Osaka said on the court after her match.
"I don’t know if I could. I don’t know if athletically physically if I was able to. Just to win this match and to be in this atmosphere means so much to me. So thank you."
Many were wondering why Osaka was so emotional after the match, and she took to social media to explain her reaction.
PHOTOS: Naomi Osaka's custom 'Goth Lolita' tennis kit turning heads at US Open
"I've been asked why I was so emotional yesterday and honestly if you don't even include coming back from pregnancy, New York being my home, etc, this was me a year ago," Osaka wrote with a photo of herself on crutches.
"I legitimately couldn't walk without pain and I didn't know if I could play at a high intensity anymore. So yeah, this sport means a lot to me."
There is no need to explain emotion, but it is great to see Osaka back on the court enjoying herself and playing the sport that she loves.
Osaka's next match will take place on Thursday, August 29, against Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic.
