NBA bad boy Draymond Green’s awkwardly bad TikTok dance with teenagers

Draymond Green has always been considered the rock for the Golden State Warriors four-time championship run, even if that means often crossing the line. Thus, he’s loved by Dub Nation and hated by most other NBA fan bases.
The polarizing power forward and media personality also loves to talk smack, so he’d better hope that this video of his TikTok dance doesn’t make it into his opponents hands, especially those that like to get under his skin to set him off.
From what the video intimates, the former Michigan State Spartan is back in East Lansing for some sort of basketball camp type of event. In a gracious gesture, the 34 year old does a TikTok dance with some of the teenage participants: totally charming. Unfortunately, while Draymond is great at many things, TikTok dances are not one of them.
Everyone is having a good time, and that’s great. But wow, that was hilariously awkward. The three teenage girls try to give Green the most simple routine to master, and the trash talker fails epically.
Green, who has had many adorable moments in press conferences and behind the scenes with his oldest child, Draymond “D.J.” Green Jr., and more recently with oldest daughter Cash too, has never added dance routines with his kids to the mix. Although to be fair, D.J. would crush it, even if dad tried to ruin it with his lack of rhythm.
Luckily, his on-court chemistry with legendary teammate Steph Curry has always been flawless.
