Hailee Steinfeld shows off retro Bills fit before Josh Allen’s snow game vs. Bengals
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are suddenly fighting for the playoffs at 8-4 and have a snowy game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. The MVP quarterback’s famous wife Hailee Steinfeld showed off a sweet retro Bills fit that is perfect for the elements.
The quarterback and the actress got married at the end of May in a lavish Southern California wedding. Known as the “Queen of Buffalo”, Steinfeld has shown her Bills Mafia allegiance in fits like her one in the win over the Kansas City Chiefs. She was also seen hugging Allen’s mom for joy after a big win.
Steinfeld, 28, was last seen with Allen, 29, getting cozy at a Wyoming Cowboys game where Allen was honored by his college team with his jersey being retired.
In her latest issue of her newsletter Beau Society, Steinfeld showed off an awesome custom “Beau” Bills retro jacket where she gets her Bills fits from. She wrote, ”Nick, my friend and co-owner of Queen City Vintage, texted me a pic of this vintage windbreaker that came in this week. The monogram was already on it, if you can believe,” and dropped the picture.
That would be awesome if she rocks it on Sunday at the Bills game.
She’s no stranger to having awesome custom Buffalo jackets, either, like this Mrs. Allen look last Christmas.
Whatever she wears, Allen and the Bills hope it’s the lucky look for them.
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.