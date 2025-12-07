Hailee Steinfeld shows off retro Bills fit before Josh Allen’s snow game vs. Bengals

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are suddenly fighting for the playoffs at 8-4 and have a snowy game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. The MVP quarterback’s famous wife Hailee Steinfeld showed off a sweet retro Bills fit that is perfect for the elements.

The quarterback and the actress got married at the end of May in a lavish Southern California wedding. Known as the “Queen of Buffalo”, Steinfeld has shown her Bills Mafia allegiance in fits like her one in the win over the Kansas City Chiefs. She was also seen hugging Allen’s mom for joy after a big win.

@haileesteinfeld/Instagram

Steinfeld, 28, was last seen with Allen, 29, getting cozy at a Wyoming Cowboys game where Allen was honored by his college team with his jersey being retired.

More of Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen at his Wyoming jersey retirement a few days ago! pic.twitter.com/quIvFhaa2w — Hailee Steinfeld Source (@SteinfeldSource) November 26, 2025

In her latest issue of her newsletter Beau Society, Steinfeld showed off an awesome custom “Beau” Bills retro jacket where she gets her Bills fits from. She wrote, ”Nick, my friend and co-owner of Queen City Vintage, texted me a pic of this vintage windbreaker that came in this week. The monogram was already on it, if you can believe,” and dropped the picture.

SOMETHING RANDOM HAILEE LOVED:

"Nick, my friend and co-owner of Queen City Vintage (queen_city_vintage_716 on IG) , texted me a pic of this vintage windbreaker that came in this week. The monogram was already on it, if you can believe." - Some BS reflection — BEAU SOCIETY issue… pic.twitter.com/6BDuMdxWDQ — All About Hailee Steinfeld (@About_Hailee) December 7, 2025

That would be awesome if she rocks it on Sunday at the Bills game.

She’s no stranger to having awesome custom Buffalo jackets, either, like this Mrs. Allen look last Christmas.

Hailee Steinfeld's new Buffalo Bills Jacket she received for Christmas! ❤️🦬💙 pic.twitter.com/s89HTQFuqp — CourtneyLeighannaE (@PlanetSteinfeld) December 28, 2024

Whatever she wears, Allen and the Bills hope it’s the lucky look for them.

