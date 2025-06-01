New dad Shohei Ohtani falls asleep standing up in Dodgers dugout for Yankees blowout
Shohei Ohtani can be forgiven for falling asleep in the dugout.
Not only were the Los Angeles Dodgers blowing out the New York Yankees, eventually winning 18-2, in the highly anticipated World Series rematch, but the reigning MVP is also a brand new dad, announcing with his wife Mamiko Tanaka last month the birth of their baby daughter.
RELATED: Shohei Ohtani posts most adorable photo with new baby, wife Mamiko
In a hilarious moment, the three-time MVP is completely out, only to startle himself awake like he was on parenting duty in the middle of the night.
RELATED: Who is Shohei Ohtani's wife Mamiko Tanaka?
Only self-induced slumbers can stop the four-time All-MLB First Team global icon, who is picking up right where he left off last season with an MLB tying 22 home runs (with the Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh), including five in his last seven games and two in the first game of the series.
His Yankees nemesis Aaron Judge, one home run behind Ohtani, can relate given the NYC slugger also had his first child, a daughter as well in January, named Nora Rose Judge with wife Samantha Bracksieck.
RELATED: Yankees star Aaron Judge shares rare glimpse of his baby Nora
Ohtani, while trying to catch up on rest, also continues to make strides to return to the mound, doing another round of live pitching yesterday.
Until then, get some rest new dad Ohtani!
