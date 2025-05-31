Dave Roberts Gives Candid Assessment of Shohei Ohtani's Second Live Pitching BP
The MLB world is intensely awaiting Shohei Ohtani's return to the mound after solely playing offense last year while he recovered from a UCL repair. About a week ago, Ohtani threw live batting practice for the first time, and on Saturday, he threw his second session as he ramps up his preparation to return to pitching. The session included 30 pitches over two simulated innings.
Manager Dave Roberts said that the outing was, "positive," according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, but did give an honest assessment of his control, saying the command was not as good this time around.
That's not necessarily a huge negative, nor is it necessarily unexpected as Ohtani goes through the process of regaining a feel for the finer parts of pitching after more than a year off.
There's still no official timetable for when Ohtani will be back as a starter, but so far the updates have been nothing but positive trending as he ramps up.
Ohtani has yet to pitch since signing with the Dodgers, but won MVP last season for his efforts as a designated hitter en route to a World Series title.