The Athlete Lifestyle logo

New York Giants' Brian Daboll extremely bold 40-yard dash claim

The Giants' once beefy head coach gave his own very personal hot take at the 2024 NFL Combine.

Kilty Cleary

Dec 11, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll talks to an official during the first quarter of the game against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 11, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll talks to an official during the first quarter of the game against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports / Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Who needs the New York media scrutinizing your every move when your fellow coaches and GM will do it for you?

In the latest teaser for "Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants," head coach Brian Daboll made a bold claim while chatting with the Giants brass during the 2024 NFL Combine.

Daboll confidently stated, "I guarantee I can run a 7.0 40 [yard dash]. If you put a plate full of wings on the other end, I'm doing that."

As a former western New Yorker and offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills, Daboll’s love for chicken wings is well known across the region.

While watching former Washington Huskies wide receiver Rome Odunze, who clocked in at a blistering 4.47 seconds, Giants general manager Joe Schoen humorously remarked, "So you think you could be less than three seconds behind that?"

Another one of the Giants' brass gets in the zinger, "Dude, I saw you run across the street two nights ago."

Daboll's rebuttal is even more amusing considering his recent participation in an offseason weight loss competition, resulting in a much slimmer appearance. So maybe he knew he'd be ready?

Brian Daboll showing off a much slimmer physique heading into training camp
East Rutherford, NJ -- June 11, 2024 -- Head coach Brian Daboll at the NY Giants Mandatory Minicamp at their practice facility in East Rutherford, NJ. / Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA

This peek into Daboll's character, along with the camaraderie among the Giants' leadership, offers fans a refreshing perspective on the team's off-field dynamics as they gear up for the upcoming NFL season. Although Giants fans may counter it'll take a lot to forget the trainwreck that was last season.

If Daboll ever gets to put his 40-yard dash claim to the test, at least Giants fans will have a funny distraction.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Aww: Livvy Dunne celebrates bf’s All-Star nod in most Pittsburgh way possible

Breakout: Taylor Fritz’s GF: Morgan Riddle, the most famous woman in men’s tennis

LOL: Angel Reese’s priceless reaction to awkward, viral hot-mic moment

Runway: Cameron Brink shows ACL rehab progress in stunning pregame fit

2H2H: Deshaun Watson, girlfriend Jilly Anais pose in steamy vacation photo

Published
Kilty Cleary

KILTY CLEARY

Home/News Feed Page