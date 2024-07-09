New York Giants' Brian Daboll extremely bold 40-yard dash claim
Who needs the New York media scrutinizing your every move when your fellow coaches and GM will do it for you?
In the latest teaser for "Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants," head coach Brian Daboll made a bold claim while chatting with the Giants brass during the 2024 NFL Combine.
Daboll confidently stated, "I guarantee I can run a 7.0 40 [yard dash]. If you put a plate full of wings on the other end, I'm doing that."
As a former western New Yorker and offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills, Daboll’s love for chicken wings is well known across the region.
While watching former Washington Huskies wide receiver Rome Odunze, who clocked in at a blistering 4.47 seconds, Giants general manager Joe Schoen humorously remarked, "So you think you could be less than three seconds behind that?"
Another one of the Giants' brass gets in the zinger, "Dude, I saw you run across the street two nights ago."
Daboll's rebuttal is even more amusing considering his recent participation in an offseason weight loss competition, resulting in a much slimmer appearance. So maybe he knew he'd be ready?
This peek into Daboll's character, along with the camaraderie among the Giants' leadership, offers fans a refreshing perspective on the team's off-field dynamics as they gear up for the upcoming NFL season. Although Giants fans may counter it'll take a lot to forget the trainwreck that was last season.
If Daboll ever gets to put his 40-yard dash claim to the test, at least Giants fans will have a funny distraction.
