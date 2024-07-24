Livvy Dunne's flattering reply to Paige Bueckers' stylish Instagram post
It’s good to be Livvy Dunne.
Her social media empire also makes her a NIL superstar, earning around $3.6 million last season: good for No. 3 overall, besting Caitlin Clark ($3.1 million) and only behind Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders ($4.7 million) and now Los Angeles Laker guard Bronny James ($4.9 million).
UConn Huskies up-and-coming social media influencer and basketball sensation Paige Bueckers is hoping to compete in that space, so having the support of the NIL queen is huge.
Bueckers, who seemed like she was already a WNBA All-Star, posted her memorable and fashionable All-Star weekend experience on Instagram.
Dunne showed her full support by liking the post and commenting, “da coolest.”
It’s great to see the LSU Lady Tiger gymnast supporting another female athlete in another sport at a different school. Speaking of gymnastics, it looks like Dunne might be hard at work back on the mat based on her latest TikTok post, or wait, no, cheering on her man Paul Skenes in Pittsburgh based on her most recent Instagram Story.
Dunne and Bueckers might have also hung out at last month’s ESPY Awards, where both stunned on the red carpet and were included in our 10 most baller looks at the ESPYs.
Either way, it’s great to see two great college athletes and social media stars looking out for one another. It’s da coolest, if you will.
