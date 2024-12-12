NFL gives Beyoncé special exemption for Ravens-Texans Christmas halftime show
The Beyhive is in for a special treat this Christmas. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Beyoncé has been given an extended period of time for her upcoming Christmas Day halftime performance.
Last month, the “Texas Hold ‘Em” hitmaker announced that she would perform the halftime show during the Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens game, which is set to broadcast live via Netflix on Wednesday, Dec. 25. During her set, she is set to perform songs from her country-influenced album “Cowboy Carter” live for the first time.
Though most NFL halftimes usually run about 12 to 15 minutes, TMZ Sports reports that the NFL is extending the intermission period to allow Bey more time to perform. According to the outlet, the Grammy-winning artist will get “about 20 minutes to cook.”
As for the hotly-anticipated performance, Bey has been keeping details under wraps, however, she teased the performance with a new Grinch-inspired clip shared to social today. A press release from Netflix “some special guests who are featured on the ‘Cowboy Carter’ album” will be joining her on stage.
The game will kick off at 4:30 p.m ET on Christmas Day at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas — the city where it all began for Queen Bey.
