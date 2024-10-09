Sunisa Lee and Beyoncé fangirl over each other at Glamour's Women of the Year awards
Olympics gymnast Sunisa "Suni" Lee is having a hell of a comeback year, and meeting another powerful woman has made it all the more exciting.
Tonight, at Glamour Magazine’s Women of the Year Awards — where she was one of the women given the honor — Lee met Beyoncé, and to say that she was fangirling would be an understatement. In a clip taken from the awards ceremony, Lee and Bey are seen chatting, and Lee can barely keep her composure. The words exchanged in the conversation are unclear, but it sounds like the conversation was fulfilling for both ladies.
Shortly after, the two posed for a photo shared to Lee's Instagram Story. Lee was wearing a glimmering silver long-sleeved dress, will Bey was wearing a fabulous shirt-and-long-skirt combo, cinched with a large belt.
This past summer, Lee won a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the team all-around event. This marked her second gold medal win, after winning a gold medal in the 2020 Tokyo Games in the women's all-around.
She announced her retirement in March 2023 after being diagnosed with a kidney disease. She returned to gymnasitcs in August 2023, making her comeback to elite gymnastics at the 2023 U.S. Classic.
In an interview with Glamour, Lee revealed that she hasn’t thought much about making an Olympic return for the 2028 games in Los Angeles. But if she does, she doesn’t want there to be a hero’s journey narrative surrounding her as she competes.
“I don’t think I would want there to be a huge story,” Suni said. “I’d just want to work my butt off in the gym every single day and get everything that I deserved at the Olympics. You know? It shouldn’t be deeper than that.”
