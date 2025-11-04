Nick Mangold's funeral has perfect gesture from his former Jets teammate
It's still shocking that Nick Mangold passed away, dying way too soon at only 41 years old on October 25.
Many of his former New York Jets teammates attended the funeral at St. Vincent Martyr in Madison, New Jersey, to pay their last respects, where the seven-time Pro Bowler center and Ohio State Buckeyes national champion was remembered for his outgoing personality, loyalty, and caring generosity.
Joining ex-head coach Rex Ryan, and former players including Darrelle Revis, Chad Pennington, Ryan Fitzpatrick, D'Brickashaw Ferguson, Damien Woody, Bart Scott, Jay Feely, Calvin Pace, Nick Folk, and many others was his fellow lineman Alan Faneca, who had the perfect tribute when he delivered an emotional eulogy — the 48-year-old Super Bowl champion and eight-time All-Pro selection wore his Jets baseball cap backwards.
“To help me today, I’m gonna use a little inspiration from Nick,” Faneca said, as the New York Post reports, getting laughs from the sombre crowd when turning his cap backwards. “I think he’d approve.”
“Nick had this special ability to make everyone feel seen, valued and cared for," Faneca said in his eulogy. "He had a gift for turning ordinary moments into memories, through his humor, kindness and his genuine heart.”
Given Mangold's easy going personality, it was a fantastic gesture to bring a little bit of humor to a day full of sadness.
Mangold tragically leaves behind his wife Jennifer, and four children, Matthew, Eloise, Thomas and Charlotte.
