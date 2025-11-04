The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Nick Mangold's funeral has perfect gesture from his former Jets teammate

Many of Nick Mangold's former New York Jets teammates were there to pay their last respects. Alan Faneca nailed his final tribute.

Matthew Graham

Sept. 25, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Retired New York Jets center Nick Mangold with his daughter before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium.
Sept. 25, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Retired New York Jets center Nick Mangold with his daughter before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's still shocking that Nick Mangold passed away, dying way too soon at only 41 years old on October 25.

Many of his former New York Jets teammates attended the funeral at St. Vincent Martyr in Madison, New Jersey, to pay their last respects, where the seven-time Pro Bowler center and Ohio State Buckeyes national champion was remembered for his outgoing personality, loyalty, and caring generosity.

RELATED: Mark Sanchez breaks silence to tribute Nick Mangold in heartfelt note

Nick Mangold
Nick Mangold / Jeremy Smith/Special to NorthJersey.com

Joining ex-head coach Rex Ryan, and former players including Darrelle Revis, Chad Pennington, Ryan Fitzpatrick, D'Brickashaw Ferguson, Damien Woody, Bart Scott, Jay Feely, Calvin Pace, Nick Folk, and many others was his fellow lineman Alan Faneca, who had the perfect tribute when he delivered an emotional eulogy — the 48-year-old Super Bowl champion and eight-time All-Pro selection wore his Jets baseball cap backwards.

“To help me today, I’m gonna use a little inspiration from Nick,” Faneca said, as the New York Post reports, getting laughs from the sombre crowd when turning his cap backwards. “I think he’d approve.”

“Nick had this special ability to make everyone feel seen, valued and cared for," Faneca said in his eulogy. "He had a gift for turning ordinary moments into memories, through his humor, kindness and his genuine heart.”

Nick Mangold
Sep 25, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Retired New York Jets center Nick Mangold with his daughter before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Given Mangold's easy going personality, it was a fantastic gesture to bring a little bit of humor to a day full of sadness.

Mangold tragically leaves behind his wife Jennifer, and four children, Matthew, Eloise, Thomas and Charlotte.

Nick Mangold
Former New York Jets center Nick Mangold watches as his name is unveiled during the ring of honor induction ceremony with family and former teammates at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. / Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Leave her alone: Defending Ayesha Curry, husband Steph as ugly backlash continues

How much?: Chauncey Billups’ net worth scrutinized after stunning FBI arrest

Thoughts and prayers: Who is Alex Vesia’s wife after sudden World Series departure?

Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss

For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/News