Mark Sanchez breaks silence to tribute Nick Mangold in heartfelt note

The former New York Jets star and NFL analyst has remained silent after his arrest. That ended with the death of his former teammate Nick Mangold.

Matthew Graham

Sept. 25, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Retired New York Jets center Nick Mangold with his daughter before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Sept. 25, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Retired New York Jets center Nick Mangold with his daughter before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The shocking death of Nick Mangold puts everything in perspective.

Mark Sanchez has kept a low profile ever since his arrest in early October for an alleged altercation with a 69-year-old truck driver at a hotel loading dock when he was in town as an NFL analyst to work the Indianapolis Colts game,

Mark Sanchez, Nick Mangold
July 27, 2012; Cortland, NY, USA; New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez (6) talks with center Nick Mangold (74) during a break at training camp at SUNY Cortland. / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

The former New York Jets star broke his silence to share a heartfelt note after the tragic passing of his former teammate and likely future Pro Football Hall of Fame center Nick Mangold, who died at only 41 years old because of complications from chronic kidney disease.

Sanchez, 38, joined the emotional tributes from the likes of former head coach Rex Ryan, who broke down on-air during ESPN's "Sunday NFL Countdown," and teammate Bart Scott to pay homage to the seven-time Pro Bowler in an Instagram post.

"We lost a good man today," Sanchez wrote. "I know @realnickmangold will be a hall-of-famer, but there’s more to his story than his accomplishments on the gridiron. He was more than a teammate. He was my big brother who introduced me to the NFL. He showed me the ropes. He was my friend and confidant. He was a role model and a great father to his children and husband to his wife. Our hearts are heavy. We will miss you. Rest easy amigo. I love you big fella."

Calling him out as a "great father" is especially touching, especially given the drama still surrounding Sanchez after his ex-girlfriend, model Bobby T, real name Erin Campaneris, and mother of his older son Daniel, 8, had some extremely harsh words for him after his arrest in an IG Stories note.

"At the end of the day, I'm simply a mama to a very sweet young boy doing my best to protect his peace," Bobb T ended it. "Thank you for the compassion so many have shown toward Daniel and me."

Mark Sanchez, Daniel Sanchez, Perry Mattfeld
Jan. 27, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Former NFL and USC football player Mark Sanchez (right) and wife American actress Perry Mattfeld (left) with son Daniel Sanchez (center) attend the game between the Southern California Trojans and the UCLA Bruins at the Galen Center. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Sanchez has twin newborn daughters with his wife, actress Perry Mattfeld.

It's unclear what the future holds for Sanchez at Fox Sports, but given the news today, it really is a humbling dose of reality.

Mangold leaves behind his wife Jennifer, and four children, Matthew, Eloise, Thomas and Charlotte.

Nick Mangold
Sept. 25, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Retired New York Jets center Nick Mangold with his daughter before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Woody Johnson, owner of the Jets, said in a statement, "He was the heartbeat of our offensive line for a decade and a beloved teammate whose leadership and toughness defined an era of Jets football. Off the field, Nick’s wit, warmth, and unwavering loyalty made him a cherished member of our extended Jets family.”

Nick Mangold
Sept. 25, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Retired New York Jets center Nick Mangold looks on before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

