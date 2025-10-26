Mark Sanchez breaks silence to tribute Nick Mangold in heartfelt note
The shocking death of Nick Mangold puts everything in perspective.
Mark Sanchez has kept a low profile ever since his arrest in early October for an alleged altercation with a 69-year-old truck driver at a hotel loading dock when he was in town as an NFL analyst to work the Indianapolis Colts game,
The former New York Jets star broke his silence to share a heartfelt note after the tragic passing of his former teammate and likely future Pro Football Hall of Fame center Nick Mangold, who died at only 41 years old because of complications from chronic kidney disease.
Sanchez, 38, joined the emotional tributes from the likes of former head coach Rex Ryan, who broke down on-air during ESPN's "Sunday NFL Countdown," and teammate Bart Scott to pay homage to the seven-time Pro Bowler in an Instagram post.
"We lost a good man today," Sanchez wrote. "I know @realnickmangold will be a hall-of-famer, but there’s more to his story than his accomplishments on the gridiron. He was more than a teammate. He was my big brother who introduced me to the NFL. He showed me the ropes. He was my friend and confidant. He was a role model and a great father to his children and husband to his wife. Our hearts are heavy. We will miss you. Rest easy amigo. I love you big fella."
Calling him out as a "great father" is especially touching, especially given the drama still surrounding Sanchez after his ex-girlfriend, model Bobby T, real name Erin Campaneris, and mother of his older son Daniel, 8, had some extremely harsh words for him after his arrest in an IG Stories note.
"At the end of the day, I'm simply a mama to a very sweet young boy doing my best to protect his peace," Bobb T ended it. "Thank you for the compassion so many have shown toward Daniel and me."
Sanchez has twin newborn daughters with his wife, actress Perry Mattfeld.
It's unclear what the future holds for Sanchez at Fox Sports, but given the news today, it really is a humbling dose of reality.
Mangold leaves behind his wife Jennifer, and four children, Matthew, Eloise, Thomas and Charlotte.
Woody Johnson, owner of the Jets, said in a statement, "He was the heartbeat of our offensive line for a decade and a beloved teammate whose leadership and toughness defined an era of Jets football. Off the field, Nick’s wit, warmth, and unwavering loyalty made him a cherished member of our extended Jets family.”
