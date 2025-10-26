Nick Mangold, Seven-Time Pro Bowl Center for Jets, Dies at 41
Nick Mangold, a seven-time Pro Bowl center for the Jets from 2006 to '16, died Saturday due to complications from chronic kidney disease. He was 41.
"Nick was more than a legendary center," New York owner Woody Johnson said in a statement. "He was the heartbeat of our offensive line for a decade and a beloved teammate whose leadership and toughness defined an era of Jets football. Off the field, Nick's wit, warmth, and unwavering loyalty made him a cherished member of our extended Jets family."
Mangold made headlines on Oct. 14 when he went public with his kidney-disease diagnosis and asked for help in securing a donation.
Born in Centerville, Ohio, Mangold played collegiately for Ohio State—breaking out in 2005 as the Buckeyes reached and won the Fiesta Bowl. New York drafted Mangold 29th in the 2006 draft, and he started every game of each of his first five seasons.
Making All-Pro teams in 2009 and 2010, Mangold helped the Jets reach back-to-back AFC championships. He retired in 2018, and New York inducted him into its Ring of Honor in 2022.