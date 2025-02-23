The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo trolled by NC State fans over past controversial comments

All-American Notre Dame basketball star Hannah Hidalgo was brilliantly trolled by NC State fans in Raleigh for controversial remarks made last summer.

Josh Sanchez

Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Hannah Hidalgo reacts after a three-point basket against the Duke Blue Devils.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Hannah Hidalgo reacts after a three-point basket against the Duke Blue Devils. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
In this story:

The top-ranked Notre Dame women's basketball team knew its hands were full on Sunday afternoon with a trip to Raleigh to face the No. 13 NC State Wolfpack on the schedule.

What the Fighting Irish may not have expected, however, was a ruthless crowd and some clever trolling of star guard Hannah Hidalgo.

Hidalgo, who was a first-team All-American and NCAA steals leader during her freshman season, made controversial statements over the summer that drew plenty of criticism. She cited her religious beliefs saying homosexuality was a sin, and NC State fans were not ready to let Hidalgo live those comments down.

MORE: Hannah Hidalgo's awkward camera moment makes Notre Dame star go viral

One sign spotted on the television broadcast referenced the Fighting Irish and the "pot of gold at the end of the rainbow" to troll Hidalgo for her comments.

The sign immediately went viral on social media.

NC state fans troll Notre Dame star Hannah Hidalgo
Screenshot via ESPN

Well played, Wolfpack. That's the type of punny sign made for ESPN College GameDay.

MORE: Angel Reese, Notre Dame star Olivia Miles link at historic Unrivaled game

Not only did the fans bring their A-game to Reynolds Coliseum, the NC State women came to play as well. Entering the half, NC State held a four-point lead over the No. 1 Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo watches a shot in the air during a the Fighting Irish and Stanford.
Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo watches a shot in the air during a the Fighting Irish and Stanford. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Whether they hang on to secure a big win remains to be seen, but the momentum and crowd are in their corner.

Hidalgo, of course, will be looking to rally the troops and lead a strong second-half charge. This season, the 5-foot-6 sophomore averages 24.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and four steals per game.

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Get out!: Eagles CB Cooper DeJean ruins gf’s Steph Wilfawn’s perfect glam prep

NBA All-Star winner: Cameron Brink slays blue miniskirt, matching crop top courtside

Still starring: Livvy Dunne flexes sparkly LSU leotard stunners despite benching

In the spotlight: Bronny James’ Parker Whitfield shares rare selfie on date night

Legacy always: Vanessa Bryant unveils shimmering triple-black Kobe kicks that rock

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News