Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo trolled by NC State fans over past controversial comments
The top-ranked Notre Dame women's basketball team knew its hands were full on Sunday afternoon with a trip to Raleigh to face the No. 13 NC State Wolfpack on the schedule.
What the Fighting Irish may not have expected, however, was a ruthless crowd and some clever trolling of star guard Hannah Hidalgo.
Hidalgo, who was a first-team All-American and NCAA steals leader during her freshman season, made controversial statements over the summer that drew plenty of criticism. She cited her religious beliefs saying homosexuality was a sin, and NC State fans were not ready to let Hidalgo live those comments down.
MORE: Hannah Hidalgo's awkward camera moment makes Notre Dame star go viral
One sign spotted on the television broadcast referenced the Fighting Irish and the "pot of gold at the end of the rainbow" to troll Hidalgo for her comments.
The sign immediately went viral on social media.
Well played, Wolfpack. That's the type of punny sign made for ESPN College GameDay.
MORE: Angel Reese, Notre Dame star Olivia Miles link at historic Unrivaled game
Not only did the fans bring their A-game to Reynolds Coliseum, the NC State women came to play as well. Entering the half, NC State held a four-point lead over the No. 1 Fighting Irish.
Whether they hang on to secure a big win remains to be seen, but the momentum and crowd are in their corner.
Hidalgo, of course, will be looking to rally the troops and lead a strong second-half charge. This season, the 5-foot-6 sophomore averages 24.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and four steals per game.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Get out!: Eagles CB Cooper DeJean ruins gf’s Steph Wilfawn’s perfect glam prep
NBA All-Star winner: Cameron Brink slays blue miniskirt, matching crop top courtside
Still starring: Livvy Dunne flexes sparkly LSU leotard stunners despite benching
In the spotlight: Bronny James’ Parker Whitfield shares rare selfie on date night
Legacy always: Vanessa Bryant unveils shimmering triple-black Kobe kicks that rock