Notre Dame star Olivia Miles reacts in shock to hilarious giveaway
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish women's basketball team suffered a setback over the weekend, falling on the road in an overtime thriller to the No. 9 NC State Wolfpack.
While Notre Dame fell short, star guard Olivia Miles continued to impress with a near double-double, 22 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 assists.
This week, the No. 3-ranked Fighting Irish are back in action for another ranked ACC clash and the fans in attendance will get a hilarious gift as part of a Miles-inspired giveaway.
Notre Dame announced it will be giving away "Olivia Miles replica glasses for tomorrow’s WBB matchup vs. Florida State." The post jokes, "*elite court vision not included*"
Miles caught wind of the promotion and appeared to be flabbergasted.
"Why wasn't I notified about such an event," Miles wrote on Instagram in all caps.
That's how you know you have motion.
This season, the 5-foot-10 senior is averaging 16.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game, and has recorded several triple-doubles throughout her senior campaign.
Up next for the Fighting Irish is a big ACC showdown at home against the visiting No. 24 Florida State Seminoles. Tip-off at the Joyce Center is set for 8:00 p.m. ET on the ACC Network.
