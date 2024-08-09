SI

Japan's B-Girl Ami Wins First-Ever Breaking Gold Medal

A first for the Summer Olympics.

Liam McKeone

B-Girl Ami of Team Japan competes with B-Girl India of Team Netherlands (not pictured) during the Breaking B-Girls Quarterfinal 1 battle on day fourteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Place de la Concorde on August 09, 2024 in Paris, France
Breaking made its debut at the Olympics this year, and Friday brought the first-ever medal ceremony.

Japan's Ami Yuasa, named B-Girl Ami for the competition, took home gold and the honor of being the first breaker to ever earn an Olympic medal. She did so with a very entertaining routine in the final against Lithuania's Dominika Banevič, A.K.A B-Girl Nicka.

Adorned in a pink sweatsuit and white flatbrim, Ami's routine was ruled best by the panel of judges. The scores are based off a variety of factors, including creativity, personality, technique, variety, performativity and musicality.

It's always exciting when an athlete earns the first gold medal an event has ever given out. And with breaking, it may very well be the last. Breaking is not going to be part of the 2028 Los Angeles Games, so this year's event in Paris could be the last time we all collectively enjoy breaking on the biggest stage.

With Ami taking home gold, Nicka earned silver and China's Q.G. Liu, A.K.A. B-Girl 671, placed bronze.

The men's event for breaking will take place on Saturday, where more medals will be handed out.

Not every day the audience enjoys a true Olympic first. This definitely qualifies.

