Olympic champ Gabby Thomas sweats off 'least favorite type' of workout

Gabby Thomas may be a track and field star, but the Olympic champion isn't always loving getting in the reps while training for Team USA.

Josh Sanchez

Gabby Thomas reacts after winning the women's 200m in a meet record 21.82 during the London Athletics Meet.
Gabby Thomas reacts after winning the women's 200m in a meet record 21.82 during the London Athletics Meet. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Gabby Thomas has the performance of a lifetime and put on a clinic at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The USA track and field star won gold in the 200m, 4x100m, and 4x400 meter relay.

Since her remarkable Olympic run, Thomas became a global superstar and has been having the time of her life, living it up on the pickleball court, hitting the beach in eye-popping bikinis, and even flexing her abs courtside at WNBA games.

But while she's been active making appearances and staying in the spotlight, she's also continuing to put in work in the gym. After all, when you're a world class athlete, you have to stay on top of your game.

Thomas recently shared a video of one of her workouts which she described as her "least favorite type."

Believe or not, the track star's least favorite way to get in a sweat is by... running, on the treadmill.

Olympic champion Gabby Thomas workout
Gabby Thomas / Instagram

Olympic champion Gabby Thomas workout
Gabby Thomas / Instagram

Olympic champion Gabby Thomas workout
Gabby Thomas / Instagram

The hard miles pay off the most.

Gabby isn't just a runner and a track star. She has not only made her impact felt as an athlete, but also off of the track.

She attended Harvard University and earned her undergraduate degree in neurobiology and global health while competing in track.

Gabby Thomas
GabbyThomas/Instagram
Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas/Instagram

Thomas enrolled in a master's program at the University of Texas and completed a public health degree with a sleep epidemiology capstone project in May 2023.

There is no denying she is a real-life superwoman.

Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

