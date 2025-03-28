Gabby Thomas returns to Longhorns track in cowgirl boots flexing Texas Relays
Gabby Thomas returned to the Texas Longhorns track while rocking an eye-catching fit that screams Texas.
The three-time Olympic gold medalist just got engaged to longtime boyfriend Spencer McManes and flexed a giant rock on her finger, while continuing to have the best year ever that she dropped a two-word post about.
Besides winning three golds in Paris, Thomas had an eventful offseason where she was even chosen as the Grand Marshal for the New York City Marathon.
Now, she’s promoting this weekend’s Texas Relays event in Austin, Texas, where she lives. Thomas earned her Masters degree from the university in epidemiology after graduating from Harvard University with her undergraduate degree in neurobiology and global health. She’s also been on the campus rocking some Daisy Dukes and boots for ESPN’s College GameDay, as well as turning heads in her burnt orange fit for a football game. Back on the track, Thomas wore a leather miniskirt and cowgirl boots with a picture with “your girls.”
The 28 year old certainly has been training hard for track season and crushing in the gym in her crop-top workout fits.
Thomas has said she wants to compete in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, and then pursue her career in the medical field and put that UT degree to work off the track. For now, she’s back on the Longhorns track in yet another fire fit.