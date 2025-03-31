Gabby Thomas makes fun of ‘goofy’ engagement dance with Spencer McManes
Gabby Thomas tore up the track in her first meet of the 2025 season on Saturday. She also tore up the dance floor right after her engagement to longtime boyfriend Spencer McManes with some moves from the two that she is now making fun of.
The 28-year-old three-time Olympic gold medalist Thomas impressed in her neon green track fit while helping to crush a record at the 4x100m Texas Relays event, as well as an impressive 4x400m leg. She was equally impressive promoting the event in her leather miniskirt and cowgirl boots.
Earlier in the week Thomas and McManes announced their engagement after being together since 2022, and she’s been flexing her giant rock since.
The couple that likes to keep very private outside of a rare glimpse at them on an epic vacation, celebrated with a dance that Thomas called “goofy” on TikTok. She then laughed at the same video posted on her Instagram Stories.
McManes graduated from Yale in 2017 with a bachelor’s in political science and government. He was also an athlete, playing football at Yale. He founded his own non-alcoholic kava seltzer brand, Kaviva, which is based where the couple resides in Austin, Texas.
Just like Thomas is on the track with her relay squad, she and McManes make quite the team.