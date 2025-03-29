Gabby Thomas shows off neon green track fit crushing Texas Relays record
Gabby Thomas is back on the track in 2025, and what a debut she had to kick things off with a record run at the Texas Relays in a stunning neon green track fit.
The 28-year-old three-time Olympic gold medalist is coming off an epic year that she recently reflected on with just two-words. She also just got engaged to longtime boyfriend Spencer McManes and flexed a giant ring.
RELATED: Gabby Thomas turns heads with Texas cowgirl fit atop a horse
After an offseason full of amazing fits like her ab-revealing crop top checking out Unrivaled basketball, and her Daisy Dukes and boots while on ESPN’s College GameDay, and her track-melting look at F1 in Austin, Thomas has been hitting the gym hard to get ready for the season. With track season is finally here on Saturday, she promoted the big Texas Relays event at the hometown Texas Longhorns track while rocking some cowgirl boots and a leather skirt.
She then showed off her neon green New Balance track suit she wore for the meet.
RELATED: Olympic champ Gabby Thomas sweats off 'least favorite type' of workout
Then, Thomas and her teammates went out there and crushed a record time of 41.74 in the 4x100 relay. Watch her below:
Thomas certainly looked like she was Olympics-ready again. She has said she wants to compete in the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles. Saturday, however, was all about the Texas Relays and the 2025 track season and all the hard work she’s been putting in.