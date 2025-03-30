Gabby Thomas shows off giant ring in new Spencer McManes engagement photos
Gabby Thomas’ amazing year continued over the weekend with impressive performances to start the track season in the Texas Relays. But it’s what’s going on off the track that’s getting all the attention.
The three-time Olympic gold medalist got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Spencer McManes in Austin, Texas, where they live. She flexed her new giant engagement ring before getting right back to training for the season opener at the Texas Longhorns track.
Thomas, who promoted the event wearing a leather miniskirt and cowgirl boots, wowed in her neon green track suit and then put on a show as she always does with her blazing performances in the 4x100m and 4x400m relay events.
RELATED: Gabby Thomas turns heads with Texas cowgirl fit atop a horse
After the race, Thomas shared a happy photo from the track.
Then her friends shared more photos of her and McManes after their big moment and another look at her ring.
RELATED: Olympic champ Gabby Thomas crushes gym in flawless crop-top workout fit
Thomas and McManes have been together since 2022, but have been very private about their relationship. He did attend her events in Paris, and she did show off an intimate and rare look at them together during an epic vacation to the Maldives where she did a beach bikini dance with him after a few spicy margaritas.
While it’s track season and Thomas is back, it’s all about her engagement and that ring McManes gave her.