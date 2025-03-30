The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Gabby Thomas shows off giant ring in new Spencer McManes engagement photos

The three-time Olympic gold medalist sprinter and her big moment are captured in new photos her friends shared on social media.

Matt Ryan

Team USA Red athlete Gabby Thomas (7083) walks the track ahead of the 1600 meter relay invitational at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Saturday, March 29, 2025.
Team USA Red athlete Gabby Thomas (7083) walks the track ahead of the 1600 meter relay invitational at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Saturday, March 29, 2025. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gabby Thomas’ amazing year continued over the weekend with impressive performances to start the track season in the Texas Relays. But it’s what’s going on off the track that’s getting all the attention.

The three-time Olympic gold medalist got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Spencer McManes in Austin, Texas, where they live. She flexed her new giant engagement ring before getting right back to training for the season opener at the Texas Longhorns track.

Gabby Thomas
It’s track season again for Thomas. / Gabby Thomas/Instagram

Thomas, who promoted the event wearing a leather miniskirt and cowgirl boots, wowed in her neon green track suit and then put on a show as she always does with her blazing performances in the 4x100m and 4x400m relay events.

After the race, Thomas shared a happy photo from the track.

Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas/Instagram

Then her friends shared more photos of her and McManes after their big moment and another look at her ring.

Spencer McManes and Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas/Instagram
Spencer McManes and Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas/Instagram
Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas/Instagram

Thomas and McManes have been together since 2022, but have been very private about their relationship. He did attend her events in Paris, and she did show off an intimate and rare look at them together during an epic vacation to the Maldives where she did a beach bikini dance with him after a few spicy margaritas.

While it’s track season and Thomas is back, it’s all about her engagement and that ring McManes gave her.

Spencer McManes and Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas/TikTok
