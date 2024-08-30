Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd go VIP in Coco Gauff's player box at US Open
UConn basketball stars Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd have been everywhere this summer.
Jokingly referred to as a "world tour," the duo has been spotted at countless WNBA games and events across the country, with Paige making a brief stop home for the Minnesota State Fair to down some pronto pups and corn dogs.
The latest stop took the Huskies stars to New York City to take in some action from the U.S. Open.
Not only were Bueckers in Fudd attendance for a match between No. 3-seed Coco Gauff and No. 27 Elina Svitolina, they had some impressive seats.
Eagle-eyed viewers noticed Bueckers and Fudd taking in the action from Coco Gauff's player box, which is usually reserved for coaches, family, and close friends.
You can see the duo in the top left of the screenshot.
Bueckers and Fudd are running out of free time to enjoy before they have to report back to school and begin practice for the upcoming college basketball season.
UConn is among the favorites to win it all, and the two players are key to the Huskies' success.
But, in the meantime, keep your eyes posted because you never know where Bueckers and Fudd will pop up next.
